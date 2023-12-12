An Edmonton man who is seeking to practice law in his home province is appealing a court decision that dismissed his opposition to Alberta’s mandatory oath of allegiance to the monarch, which he says violates his religious freedoms as a Sikh.

The notice of appeal, filed on behalf of plaintiff Prabjot Singh Wirring last month, states that the Alberta court used flawed legal analysis to reach its conclusion and misinterpreted the basis of his claim.

Mr. Wirring had filed a lawsuit against the Government of Alberta and the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) in June, 2022, arguing the requirement would compromise his faith and identity because he has already made an absolute oath to Akal Purakh, the divine being in Sikh tradition. This past October, Court of King’s Bench Justice Barbara Johnston dismissed his case.

“It’s disappointing that my ability to practice law in Alberta is being further delayed by a discriminatory barrier that doesn’t serve any meaningful objective,” Mr. Wirring said in an interview Tuesday. “I’m eligible to practice law in most provinces across Canada, but Alberta is still using this requirement to exclude people like myself from joining the legal profession.”

Alberta, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are the only provinces that still require this type of oath to practice law. Every other province and territory allow people with conscientious or religious objections to provide an alternative oath. Mr. Wirring wishes to provide an alternative oath or be exempt from the existing one.

Alberta’s own law society has voiced support for changes to provincial legislation to make the oath optional in an effort to remove “inequitable barriers to the practice of law.” The LSA was named in the lawsuit but took no position.

The Ministry of Justice declined to comment because the matter remains before the courts.

Currently, prospective lawyers in Alberta must swear an oath to be “faithful and bear true allegiance” to the reigning monarch, their heirs and successors. When Mr. Wirring filed his lawsuit, the oath was to Queen Elizabeth, who had not yet passed away; as such, she is referenced in Justice Johnston’s ruling.

At the heart of her judgment was whether the oath was to the Queen herself or a symbolic commitment to Canada’s constitutional monarchy. Ultimately, Justice Johnston concluded that Mr. Wirring has misunderstood the oath, in agreement with the Government of Alberta’s primary argument.

“The Oath of Allegiance is symbolic, not literal,” she wrote. “The Oath of Allegiance is not to the Queen as an individual, nor to her heirs and successors as individuals, but is instead a symbolic oath to uphold the rule of law in accordance with our constitutional form of government.”

Legal counsel representing Mr. Wirring have argued that it does not matter whether the oath is spiritual or secular because he cannot pledge an oath of allegiance to any other entity than Akal Purakh. Because of his faith, the plaintiff cannot consider the oath anything other than an oath to the monarch themselves.

Because Justice Johnston concluded the oath is symbolic, she wrote that there is also “no objective interference” to Mr. Wirring’s religious freedoms.

“Mr. Wirring’s subjective beliefs about the nature of the Oath of Allegiance, no matter how strongly held, cannot ground a Charter breach if those beliefs are based on an incorrect understanding.”

The oath being disputed is one of three required to be submitted to the Alberta bar. The other two focus on a solemn promise to uphold the rule of law. Mr. Wirring has said he is willing to take the other oaths because they do not explicitly detail “true allegiance” to any entity. Pledging allegiance to any other entity would lead to his excommunication.

Mr. Wirring was admitted to the Saskatchewan bar in January, where the oath is not mandatory, but it is still his preference to build a career at home in Edmonton where his wife, extended family and spiritual community reside. He said the legal process has been stressful but he is content with his decision to push forward, staying true to his values.

“There’s no question of me turning my back on my faith and identity by swearing the oath of allegiance. I’m also committed to practising law in Alberta where I’ve lived my whole life,” he said.

“I’m exploring every possible path to achieve this goal without compromising on my principles.”