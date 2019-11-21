Alberta Legislature passes bill to remove election commissioner amid investigation of UCP leadership campaign

Open this photo in gallery The Alberta Legislature building. The bill, which introduces a number of changes to provincial boards and commissions, passed third reading in the legislature despite a series of procedural manoeuvres from the Opposition New Democrats to derail it. Candace Elliott/Reuters

Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party has passed legislation that will remove the province’s election commissioner in the midst of an investigation into the leadership campaign that elected now-Premier Jason Kenney.

The bill, which introduces a number of changes to provincial boards and commissions, passed third reading in the legislature despite a series of procedural manoeuvres from the Opposition New Democrats to derail it. NDP Leader Rachel Notley, a former premier, has called the bill undemocratic and accused the government, and Mr. Kenney, of attacking the person investigating the UCP.

The government argued the bill is simply an administrative change that will move the independent election commissioner position under the purview of Elections Alberta, whose chief electoral officer will now hire a replacement commissioner. He is free to rehire the current commissioner, Lorne Gibson, the government has said.

Mr. Gibson has issued more than $200,000 in fines as part of an investigation into the 2017 UCP leadership race and allegations of a “kamikaze” candidate. The investigation relates to allegations that a failed candidate, Jeff Callaway, broke election finance laws to fund a stalking-horse campaign designed to help Mr. Kenney. Both deny any wrongdoing.

Mr. Gibson’s termination takes effect when the bill receives royal assent.

Earlier this week, Mr. Gibson issued a statement that warned that the legislation, and the decision to eliminate the standalone, independent election commissioner position, would be harmful.

“I am concerned about the potential negative impacts on the independence of election administration and the real and perceived integrity of the election process,” the statement said.

The bill’s passage follows a series of attempts by the New Democrats to delay or block the legislation.

Ms. Notley was ejected from the legislature after she refused to apologize for accusing the UCP house leader of misleading the House. She has not returned.

Ms. Notley also wrote Lieutenant-Governor Lois Mitchell asking her to resort to seldom-used powers to block the legislation. Experts said such a move would be incredibly rare and violate constitutional norms.

The Opposition party also wrote the province’s ethics commissioner, asking for a ruling that UCP members be prevented from voting on the bill, in light of the investigation.

In response, the ethics commissioner, Marguerite Trussler, responded that she had no power to interfere with the legislative process. However, she warned that MLAs currently under investigation by the election commissioner could be in violation of conflict-of-interest laws if they participated in debates or votes on the bill.

Mr. Kenney, who has not publicly commented on the legislation, is in Texas this week.

