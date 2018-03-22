Alberta budget: Province projects $8.8-billion deficit; looks to pipelines, carbon tax to balance books

– The budget projects a deficit of $8.8-billion for 2018-19 and balanced budgets within five years.

– The province’s total debt will hit about $54-billion this year and $96-billion by 2023-24.



– Additional revenue generated when the carbon tax when it increases above its current rate of $30 per tonne will be added to general revenues, instead of limiting income from the tax to environmental programs.



– The plan to balance the province’s finances depends on revenues from two pipelines that have not been approved — the Trans Mountain expansion into B.C. and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement.







Alberta’s NDP government has laid out ambitions to get its budget balanced within five years – including a deficit that drops to below $9 billion in the coming fiscal year. But its blueprint relies heavily on yet-unbuilt pipeline capacity along with revenues from federally imposed increases to its carbon tax beginning in 2021.

In laying out its 2018-19 budget on Thursday, Alberta’s government said even as the oil-focused economy improves and the province reins in some capital spending, the debt will still continue a steep march upwards. Total debt will hit about $54-billion this year and is projected to hit $96-billion by the time Alberta breaks free of deficit spending in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

“That’s what it will take to make sure that we don’t do without the important programs and services Albertans have come to rely on,” said Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci.

“We are managing our situation well,” he added. “We will grow our economy and be better off in the long run.”

The Alberta government said it wants to continue in its “contract” with Albertans that has seen spending on capital projects like bridges, hospitals and schools, as well as maintaining public-sector employment, during the worst years of the oil patch downturn of the last few years.

But now Premier Rachel Notley’s government said the province has weathered the worst of the storm and – pushed heavily by credit rating agencies and a conservative Opposition worried about the province’s rising debt – has said now is the time to get Alberta’s books back in order.

The government said it will slow the building of capital projects and keep spending growth stable – and attempt to find further savings. Despite a push to diversify the province’s economy with more local upgrading and expanded petrochemical, tech and manufacturing sectors, the forecast was still focused heavily on non-renewable resource revenues. This reliance on resources makes Alberta’s revenues far more volatile than most provinces.

What is new is the focus on the carbon tax as a significant new source of stable revenue.

Alberta’s current carbon tax sits at $30 per tonne. The federal government has mandated a national carbon price of $40 per tonne in 2021, and a $50 per tonne price in 2022 – with the revenues from the tax flowing back to the provinces.

Alberta now says in budget documents that the “federally imposed carbon price tied to the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline” will be used to support general public services the province attempts to balance the budget. Government officials said revenues from what they are describing as the federally mandated portion of the carbon tax – the increases above Alberta’s current $30 per tonne – will total $100 million in the 2020-21 budget, and will hit $1 billion by 2023-24.

“As our economy relies less on government stimulus, additional carbon revenue will help to contribute to an improving bottom line,” Mr. Ceci said.

At the same time, Ms. Notley’s government still maintains it will fall into line with Ottawa’s plan for carbon pricing only if the $7.4-billion federally approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is actually built.

New pipeline capacity is crucial for Alberta to access new global oil markets beyond its main buyer, the United States. New capacity will also allow the landlocked province to make some progress in reducing the “differential” paid on its heavy crude from the oil sands – a discount paid on each barrel because of the additional processing required to turn bitumen into a usable products, and the higher transportation costs to distant refineries.

The government forecasts the addition of Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement in 2020 and the building of the Trans Mountain expansion by Kinder Morgan Canada Inc. by 2021 will lift Alberta’s GDP by about 1.5 to 2 per cent by 2023.

Mr. Ceci said he is confident those pipeline projects will go ahead, even though they face significant political, environment and Indigenous opponents – especially in British Columbia – who say they will use all means to halt construction of the expansion.

There are some rays of light for the province: The province ran a deficit of $10.7-billion last year. The current fiscal year’s deficit is expected to come in just above $9-billion, and the government is forecasting a deficit of $8.8-billion in the 2018-19 fiscal year –$1.5 billion less than had been previously forecast.

Nominal GDP per capita remains high, maintaining Alberta position as the most prosperous province despite oil price shock. Total revenue is forecast to be $47.9-billion in 2018-19, up 2.1 per cent from 2017‑18, and revenues will exceed pre-recession levels by 2019-20, led by growth in income and corporate taxes.