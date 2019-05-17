 Skip to main content

Alberta Alberta loosens liquor laws at provincial parks, festival sites ahead of May long weekend

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Alberta loosens liquor laws at provincial parks, festival sites ahead of May long weekend

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Alberta is loosening up its liquor laws at provincial parks and festival sites.

Premier Jason Kenney says starting this May long weekend, the liquor ban imposed on eight remaining provincial parks will be lifted.

The province is also changing regulations to loosen up rules for festival organizers hosting events in municipalities and provincial parks.

Story continues below advertisement

Later this summer, the new liquor rules will extend to select provincial park day-use area picnic sites.

The province says rules have been changed to allow event organizers the flexibility to serve drinks where they see fit on festival grounds.

Mr. Kenney says it’s time to give responsible adults more freedom to enjoy themselves.

“Today is the beginning of the end of the war on fun,” Mr. Kenney told reporters Thursday.

“It’s time to lift prohibition-era restrictions around liquor consumption in Alberta and give adults the freedom to act responsibly.”

This weekend, the liquor ban will be lifted at Aspen Beach, Miquelon Lake, Garner Lake, Dillberry Lake, Pigeon Lake, Whitney Lakes, Jarvis Bay and Wabamun provincial parks.

There is no ban in place at other provincial campgrounds.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter