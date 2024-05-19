Alberta mall locked down, search yields knife with a handle resembling a handgun

A mall in central Alberta was locked down while police say they responded to reports that two people were displaying a handgun.

RCMP say in a news release they arrived Bower Place shopping center on Saturday evening after receiving two separate complaints about weapons, and with the help of mall security, they locked down the centre and secured the public in various stores.

Officers arrested two youths without incident.

Police say a search revealed a knife with a handle resembling a handgun.

The release says there is no danger to public safety and that the incident is now resolved.

There was no mention of any charges, but the release noted police may release more information if it becomes available.