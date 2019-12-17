 Skip to main content

Alberta

Alberta man charged in abduction of three children fails to show up in court

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta.
The Canadian Press
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged following an Amber Alert involving three children in Alberta earlier this year.

D’artangan Dirk Pool did not show up – nor did a lawyer appear on his behalf – during a scheduled appearance on Monday in Grande Prairie Court of Queen’s Bench.

Pool’s lawyer had already applied to be removed as the counsel of record, a request that was granted.

Pool and Charmaine Annette Darnel were charged after three children – who were three, four, and nine months – were taken from a home in Fox Creek, Alta., about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, in June.

An Amber Alert was issued and the unharmed children and a woman were found later the same day in a vehicle near Sylvan Lake in central Alberta.

Pool and Darnel face a number of charges that include abduction of a person under 14.

Darnel has pleaded guilty to four charges and is due back in Fox Creek court on Monday.

