Alberta man charged with assaulting a peace officer after allegedly coughing in their face

Police in southern Alberta have charged a 27-year-old man with assaulting a peace officer after he allegedly coughed in their face.

Investigators say it happened Thursday evening in Lethbridge, Alta., after police responded to a domestic assault.

They say he was taken into custody and, during the arrest, coughed directly into the officer’s face.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the man told the officer he hoped he would get infected and admitted he’d been exposed to a person with COVID-19.

The man’s name has not been released.

Police say he remains in custody for the assault charge and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.