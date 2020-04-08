 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta man charged with mischief after allegedly licking products in a store, police say

TABER, Alta.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A man from southern Alberta has been charged with mischief after police say he participated in an online prank related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police in Taber say the man allegedly tampered with products inside a store.

They say a witness saw a group of four people licking some products last Thursday before they left the business, which had to remove some items and sanitize the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a licence plate was written down and officers were able to find the four suspects.

One of them, an unnamed 20-year old from Taber, Alta., has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

Taber police Chief Graham Abela says the prank was based on what some people are calling the COVID Challenge on the popular video app TikTok.

“Taber police consider this type of activity a serious breach of good citizenship and conduct that is required during this time of crisis,” Abela said in a Facebook post.

“Reliable and clean food supply is one of our greatest needs at this time, to waste cleaning supplies and food from our shelves during this pandemic is unacceptable.

“We will investigate and where necessary lay charges to the fullest extent of the law to help curb this type of prank.”

An inspector with the Taber Police Service declined an interview request.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released the man’s name, but said in the Facebook post that he will appear in Taber provincial court on July 7.

In a response to a question in the post about whether additional charges will be laid, police said they have no grounds to charge the other three people.

“A strong message has been sent to this group and to the community regarding our response to this reported crime,” police said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies