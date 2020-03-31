 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta Medical Association says province is going ahead with proposed health-care restructuring

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is seen in an April 30, 2019, file photo.

The Canadian Press

The Alberta Medical Association says the government is going ahead with its proposed health-care restructuring despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Association president Dr. Christine Molnar says in a letter to doctors that she met with Health Minister Tyler Shandro on Friday to try to work together. She says he committed to get back to her before the new physician funding framework came into effect Wednesday.

“Today, we received his response stating that the government intends to proceed,” she wrote in the letter, which was posted online late Monday. “I share your extreme frustration and disappointment with this decision.

Story continues below advertisement

“Adding further disruption and uncertainty to a health-care system already under unprecedented pressure from COVID-19 is simply irresponsible and not in the best interests of the health-care system and our patients.”

No one from Alberta Health immediately responded to a request for comment.

Total physician compensation remains flat at $5.4-billion in the government’s 2020-21 budget, but the new physician funding framework will change how doctors are paid for their work.

Molnar acknowledged that the province had suspended changes to how family doctors are paid for in-person visits and delayed implementation of changes to stipends.

Prompted by the COVID-19 crisis, the province has introduced a new billing code for phone and video visits with family doctors that is retroactive to March 17, Alberta Health said.

The government has not delayed other “disruptive and damaging elements” of the plan, Molnar said, including how rural doctors are paid.

“If this new framework was a bad idea on Feb. 21, it is a critical bad idea during a pandemic,” she wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 800 doctors sent an open letter to the government on Monday that asked it to delay the changes so that physicians can focus on the pandemic.

Shandro said in a statement responding to the letter that he was working with the medical association to come to a solution.

Another concern raised by an Edmonton emergency doctor is about what’s known as the good faith claim, which gives people in the most marginalized populations access to public health care – even if they don’t have a health card.

“They are no longer going to have funding,” Dr. Shazma Mithani said Monday.

“We will continue to see these patients, because that’s our first priority, but we are no longer going to be appropriately resourced to see them anymore.”

Molnar said in her letter that doctors must continue to respond to the pandemic, but noted that the association will also respond to the government’s actions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our legal challenge is prepared and ready to launch,” she said. “The board will discuss the timing this week.”

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies