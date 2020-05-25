 Skip to main content
Alberta minister says it’s a ‘great time’ to build a pipeline because COVID-19 restrictions limit protests against them

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage is seen in Edmonton, on June 18, 2019.

AMBER BRACKEN/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s energy minister says it’s a good time to build a pipeline because public health restrictions limit protests against them.

Sonya Savage made the comment Friday in a podcast hosted by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Asked about the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline, she said “now is a great time to be building a pipeline” because COVID-19 rules restrict large gatherings.

While the interviewer laughs, Savage does not.

Savage’s spokesman says in an e-mail that the minister respects the right to lawful protest.

Kavi Bal adds that the current restrictions on public gatherings benefit no one, including pipeline proponents.

