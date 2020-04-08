Alberta modelling shows 400 to 3,100 could die under most optimistic scenario

Health officials in Alberta say COVID-19 infections in the province are expected to peak in the middle of next month, with between 400 and 3,100 people potentially dying of the disease if physical distancing measures are successful.

Modelling data released on Wednesday predict that the Alberta’s health-care system has an adequate supply of intensive care needs and ventilators to manage the surge, but warns the province could run out of personal protective equipment in a little more than two months unless it can successfully order more.

Alberta is the latest province to release modelling data to explain how the pandemic could unfold, when it could reach its greatest impact on the health-care system and, in some cases, how many people could die.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has said national data is coming but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been vague about the timing.

Like other data from provinces, the material released by Alberta includes wide ranges and numerous caveats that underscore the difficulty in making accurate projections about how the pandemic could evolve.

The province released figures for three scenarios - the likeliest, or probable; an elevated scenario if physical distancing isn’t as successful; and an extreme scenario if there were no public-health measures in place, such as banning public gatherings and shutting down or restricting many businesses.

Under the probable scenario, the province says infections could peak in mid-May, with about 800,000 people becoming infected and between 400 and 3,100 people dying by the end of the summer.

In the elevated scenario, in which people with COVID-19 each infect a greater number of people, the peak could happen in early May and the number of infections could increase to just more than one million, with 500 to 6,600 deaths.

The extreme scenario, which is designed to show what would have happened without any public health measures, shows 1.6 million people could have been infected, with 16,000 to 32,00 deaths.

Premier Jason Kenney delivered a televised address on Tuesday evening, acknowledging that the numbers were “overwhelming” but reminding Albertans that they have the power to change them by following public health advice and obeying physical distancing restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those numbers are not inevitable,” he said. “How this actually plays out – how many people are infected, how many die, whether we overwhelm our health-care system – all of that depends on us and our choices.”

Alberta health officials project the province could have 230 people requiring critical care at the peak of the outbreak under the probable scenario and about 400 in the elevated scenario.

The province expects to rapidly increase its supply of ICU beds and ventilators over the coming weeks, with 1,081 ICU beds and 761 ventilators available by the end of this month.

projected ventilator and icu capacity in alberta The number ​of ventilators and ICU beds that Alberta expects to have as it ramps up supply ahead of an expected peak in COVID-19 cases 1,081 Scenarios of patients needing critical care ICU beds Ventilators 761 Elevated: projected early May, peak of 392 576 570 426 372 325 314 158 158 Probable: projected May-June, peak of 232 April 3 April 8 April 15 April 22 April 29 Note: Assumes 195 of existing 295 ICU with ventilators are available to non-COVID cases JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: government of alberta projected ventilator and icu capacity in alberta The number ​of ventilators and ICU beds that Alberta expects to have as it ramps up supply ahead of an expected peak in COVID-19 cases 1,081 Scenarios of patients needing critical care ICU beds Ventilators 761 Elevated: projected early May, peak of 392 576 570 426 372 325 314 158 158 Probable: projected May-June, peak of 232 April 3 April 8 April 15 April 22 April 29 Note: Assumes 195 of existing 295 ICU with ventilators are available to non-COVID cases JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: government of alberta projected ventilator and icu capacity in alberta The number ​of ventilators and ICU beds that Alberta expects to have as it ramps up supply ahead of an expected peak in COVID-19 cases 1,081 Scenarios of patients needing critical care ICU beds Ventilators 761 Elevated: projected early May, peak of 392 576 570 426 372 325 314 158 158 Probable: projected May-June, peak of 232 April 3 April 8 April 15 April 22 April 29 Note: Assumes 195 of existing 295 ICU with ventilators are available to non-COVID cases JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: government of alberta

The province believes it will have enough personal protective equipment by the end of this month, with several weeks of supply available. But that could become constrained by the end of June, leaving the province short of single-use face shields and N95 respirator masks even in the more optimistic probable scenario.

The provincial government, like others across Canada, is scrambling to order more gear and head off that shortfall.

Alberta, which had its first case of COVID-19 about a month ago, reported 1,373 cases as of Tuesday and 26 deaths. Almost half of those fatalities are linked to a single long-term care home in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.