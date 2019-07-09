 Skip to main content

Alberta Alberta municipality unanimously approves motion to ban conversion therapy

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Alberta municipality unanimously approves motion to ban conversion therapy

ST. ALBERT, Alta.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

An Edmonton-area community has voted to ban conversion therapy – the practice of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counselling or religious teaching.

City council in St. Albert voted unanimously on Monday to approve a motion that would eliminate the controversial practice through bylaw amendments.

It calls for a $10,000 fine for anyone who advertises or performs the therapy on minors in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Natalie Joly, who introduced the motion in May, says there’s no indication conversion therapy is conducted in St. Albert, but she wanted to show that it’s not welcome there.

Similar bans exist in Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and in Vancouver.

Last month, Alberta’s United Conservative government disbanded a working group which had been tasked with outlining the province’s strategy on the issue.

A number of speakers addressed council about conversion therapy before the vote was taken. A brief celebration erupted in the public gallery after the result of the vote was announced and Mayor Cathy Heron told onlookers “you can clap.”

“A motion like this is not about the year 2019. It probably should have been done many years ago,” Heron said following the meeting.

“I think many people thought this doesn’t occur any more, so I think this brings to light that it does in certain jurisdictions and we need to put an end to it.”

The motion also encourages the federal government to make conversion therapy a criminal offence. City administrators advised against the ban, saying it should be left to higher levels of government.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Albert is believed to be the first municipality in Alberta to pass such a ban.

Conversion therapy is opposed by the Canadian Psychological Association, World Health Organization and Amnesty International.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter