Alberta musician Corb Lund speaks out against proposed Rocky Mountain coal development

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta musician Corb Lund speaks out against proposed Rocky Mountain coal development

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Corb Lund tips his hat during the Fire Aid for Fort McMurray concert in Edmonton on June 29, 2016.

AMBER BRACKEN/The Canadian Press

Corb Lund, perhaps Canada’s pre-eminent singer about rural life and cowboy culture, is warning Albertans.

“I’ve seen this coming for a while,” he said from his home in Lethbridge, Alta., the day after posting a Facebook video lambasting the province’s plans to open a vast stretch of its Rocky Mountains to open-pit coal mining.

“I wrote this song about 15 years ago. It’s called “This Is My Prairie.”

Story continues below advertisement

In it, a rancher laments the industrialization and destruction of the landscape – exactly what Lund fears may happen to his beloved Alberta foothills as coal companies snap up thousands of hectares of previously unmined mountaintops and valleys.

“The scope of this thing – it’s huge,” Lund said in an interview. “I’m from the foothills and it threatens the hell out of our water. And the mountains. It’s a big one.”

Lund has released 11 albums documenting the life and culture of those who ride horses to work, labour outdoors, and know what it means when the truck gets stuck in spring gumbo. He regularly tours Canada and around the world and is just as popular with the boots-and-Wranglers set as he is with urban hipsters.

In his video, Lund talks about the province rescinding coal policy dating from 1976, which made those landscapes off-limits to that kind of development.

“There’s a lot of bad things about it,” he said on Facebook. “It’s scary. I’m spooked.”

Lund, a sixth-generation southern Albertan, points out the area contains the headwaters for freshwater on which millions depend. Coal mining can release selenium, a highly toxic element that is already poisoning watersheds downstream of coal mines in British Columbia.

Perhaps just as bad is the way the change was made, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t like how it was done, with seemingly no public consultation of potentially affected parties.”

That’s one of the reasons he made the video – to let people know what was happening.

“Not many people know about it. My friends that irrigate in southern Alberta didn’t know about it, and I didn’t know about it until December.”

Lund said his concerns aren’t political.

“I’ve talked to people in three different political parties about this, federal and provincial. I’ve talked to ranchers and farmers. I’ve talked to all sides here.”

He’s met with Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon and Energy Minister Sonya Savage.

Story continues below advertisement

“I asked them why this is a good idea. I wasn’t satisfied with the answers,” he said.

“They’re basically asking us to trust them but I don’t trust anyone on this stuff.”

The Alberta government did not immediately comment.

Lund said coal mining is not a divisive issue in his circles. People oppose it.

“I haven’t really run into too many people who think it’s a good idea to rip up the mountains and poison the water.”

“I understand (the government is) trying to help the economy, but this is short-term, silly thinking.”

Story continues below advertisement

The eastern slopes, where the prairies vault into the spires of the Rocky Mountains, are too close to Alberta’s sense of itself to mess with, he said.

“I’ve travelled a lot. Every time I get off the airplane in Calgary and start driving south, it’s a magical feeling for me. It’s a pretty damn special place and anyone who visits and hasn’t seen it is like, ‘Oh my God.”’

Alberta has a long history of taking shots from entertainment figures who disagree with its environmental policies. The list includes Jane Fonda, James Cameron, Neil Young and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lund doesn’t want to be added to that folder.

“I live here,” he said. “My family’s been here since the 1800s. It’s different.”

Lund isn’t sure what his next step will be, or if there is a next step.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’ve always stayed out of current events because I feel I have a different role to play.

“But this one’s such a big deal I just can’t stay out of it.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies