Alberta NDP call for stricter public health measures to be reinstated as COVID-19 variant cases rise

Alberta’s Opposition NDP is calling on the United Conservative government to bring back stricter public health measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Leader Rachel Notley told reporters that Premier Jason Kenney has done nothing to change course, even though he has warned that new and more dangerous variants could cause a spike in hospitalizations.

She wants a return to the measures as they were in mid-January, when there were tougher restrictions on indoor fitness, restaurants, bars and other businesses and activities.

The NDP is also calling for an urgent conversation on school safety, an Alberta Learn from Home Fund and more support for families, businesses and workers.

Kenney pleaded with Albertans ahead of the Easter long weekend last week to follow public health measures, but his government announced no further action.

Chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Saturday on Twitter that there had been a significant outbreak of the variant first found in Brazil and that there would be no further details until today.

