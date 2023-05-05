Open this photo in gallery: Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley makes a campaign announcement in Calgary on May 4. Notley is promising to hire thousands of teachers and support workers in the public education system if the party wins the provincial election set for May 29.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Alberta New Democrats are pledging to hire thousands of public education workers in order to reduce class sizes should they be elected on May 29.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley made the announcement in Calgary on Day 5 of the campaign, while United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith appeared on Edmonton and Calgary Global News programs to discuss her party’s commitments. This election is being viewed as the most competitive in Alberta’s history, and one that will be largely decided by voters in Calgary.

Ms. Notley, who was joined by teachers, parents and NDP candidates on Friday, said her party will hire 4,000 new teachers and 3,000 educational assistants and support staff by spending $700-million over four years. She said this will help reduce class sizes and drive better public education as enrolment swells in Alberta.

“Put simply, smaller class sizes are better for our kids, better for our teachers and better for our future,” Ms. Notley said. “I believe fundamentally in the value of public education.”

The NDP Leader attacked the UCP’s record on education, pointing to massive cuts made by the governing party during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, 2020, then-education minister Adriana LaGrange laid off more than 20,000 support staff, including substitute teachers, school-bus drivers and educational assistants who work with special-needs students.

Ms. LaGrange, who is running for re-election, hit back in a statement released Friday afternoon. She pointed to the NDP’s time in office when, in 2018, the province’s Auditor-General said in a report that their class-size reduction plan was ineffective.

“While the NDP say they will reduce class sizes, their record shows they failed to do this when they were in government,” Ms. LaGrange said.

The UCP has not made any education-related announcements yet, but the pre-election budget showed nearly $2-billion being put aside for the K-12 education system over three years. This included $820-million to ensure school authorities can meet the demands from record enrolment.

Ms. Smith appeared on the Global News morning shows in Edmonton and Calgary on Friday. She was interviewed on a variety of topics, including health care, the province’s fiscal position and the Calgary Flames arena deal, of which she has pledged $330-million to support.

Both leaders commented about the raging wildfires burning across Alberta, urging residents to be cautious.

The UCP Leader was also asked about whether she is worried that some voters don’t trust her, as she faces repeated questions about her relationship with street preacher Artur Pawlowski, who has been convicted of mischief for his participation in the Coutts border blockade last year – a demonstration she supported.

Ms. Smith did not speak about Mr. Pawlowski, but said her position on COVID-19 public-health restrictions has not changed.

“I don’t think anybody is surprised that the position that I took was opposed to mandates. I think that people understood that as I was running through the leadership campaign, and my whole purpose was to make sure that we can put COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror,” she said.

When asked about some of her more contentious ideas, including an Alberta pension plan, provincial police force and the sovereignty act, Ms. Smith told Global that she won’t be campaigning on them ahead of the vote. She said they will “do consultation on a number of issues” if re-elected.

Later on Friday, Ms. Notley was to attend a rally in northeast Calgary to make an announcement on supporting newcomers and addressing the labour shortage.

With a file from The Canadian Press