A contender in the race for the leadership of Alberta’s Opposition NDP is dropping out to support fellow candidate Naheed Nenshi, citing the former Calgary mayor’s ability to expand the party.

“Growing our party has always been and will continue to be my first priority,” Rakhi Pancholi said in a statement Tuesday.

“Rather than compete with each other, I want to unite us behind our shared visions and mutual goals.”

The two-term Edmonton legislature member says she’s abandoning her bid because a recent update shows Nenshi has more than doubled the party’s membership totals in just a week.

“He has grown our party by bringing tens of thousands of Albertans into the Alberta NDP, broadening our movement significantly,” Pancholi said.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and invites so many more people into our movement. I am looking forward to working with Naheed as we build this new vision.”

Pancholi’s campaign made waves from the start. She said it’s time to look beyond carbon taxes as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, backing away from one of the party’s signature positions.

Nenshi entered the race two weeks ago and was one of six candidates to replace current party leader Rachel Notley.

The other remaining candidates are Edmonton legislature members Sarah Hoffman and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, Calgary legislature member Kathleen Ganley, and Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour.

None were immediately available for comment. Nenshi’s campaign promised a statement later Tuesday.

Party members pick a new leader June 22.