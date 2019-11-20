 Skip to main content

Alberta

Alberta NDP seek ruling to ban UCP from voting on bill to fire election watchdog

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta NDP and Opposition Leader Rachel Notley, seen in Edmonton on April 16, 2019, says the entire UCP caucus is in a conflict of interest because they would all benefit from having Election Commissioner Lorne Gibson’s contract terminated.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s Opposition NDP is asking the ethics commissioner to ban the entire United Conservative caucus from voting on a bill that would fire the election watchdog.

Leader Rachel Notley says the entire UCP caucus is in a conflict of interest because they would all benefit from having Election Commissioner Lorne Gibson’s contract terminated.

Gibson is currently investigating the UCP for violations of election fundraising rules in the 2017 leadership vote won by Jason Kenney before he became premier, and has already levied more than $200,000 in fines.

Notley says the UCP legislature members shouldn’t vote because they benefit directly from the party’s electoral success and that this success could be jeopardized by Gibson’s investigation.

The election commissioner focuses on violations of election fundraising and advertising.

Bill 22 would fire Gibson and move the election commissioner job back under the auspices of Chief Electoral Officer Glen Resler.

The UCP says this is strictly a cost-saving move and there is nothing stopping the new election commissioner from continuing the investigations.

