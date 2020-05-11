 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta NDP, union call for Cargill plant to be shut down pending legal review after second COVID-19 death at facility

Bill Graveland
Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Cargill beef plant in High River, Alta., is shown on Thursday, April 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s Opposition NDP, along with union leaders, is calling on the province to shut down a Cargill meat-packing plant so it can be determined whether the company is meeting legal obligations to involve workers in safety concerns.

An Occupational Health and Safety report says Cargill didn’t include workers in an internal review last month of circumstances that led to over 950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees at the plant in High River, Alta.

The department has given the plant, which has 2,000 workers, a week to make that happen.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta government announced Monday that a second employee at Cargill had died of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, one death reported over the weekend was an employee from Cargill who fell ill last month,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

“Although we are speaking about this today, the individual was hospitalized about a month ago.”

The union said more employee involvement is needed to make sure the slaughterhouse is safe.

“If workers aren’t in the process of determining if the workplace is safe, they’re not going to feel safe in returning to work. It’s a matter of not just procedure and law, but also of the perception among our members as to whether or not the plant is safe,” said Michael Hughes of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401.

Hughes said the union has been asking to be involved in a review of the plant since the outbreak began.

“We don’t know how the plant can be open today if a proper investigation has not been carried out. Thus far, it appears that Cargill is going to do what Cargill is going to do. And really we’re kind of like a voice in the wilderness.”

Story continues below advertisement

Christina Gray, labour critic for the NDP, told a news conference it’s frustrating that the United Conservative government hasn’t guaranteed the safety of Cargill workers.

“This is not a safe work environment. We believe the government is responsible and the employer is responsible and there must be a public inquiry after the emergency has ended, but that will be a ways away,” she said.

“If Cargill can’t follow the law, they shouldn’t remain open. Full stop.”

The plant processes about 4,500 head of cattle a day – more than one-third of Canada’s beef-packing capacity.

It shut down for two weeks in April over the outbreak, but reopened last week.

On Sunday, another Cargill plant south of Montreal announced it will temporarily close its doors after at least 64 workers there tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from Cargill said the OHS has given the company more time to complete its investigation into the High River plant and to further involve the facility’s joint health and safety committee.

“It is common during an investigation for OHS officers to direct the employer to consider additional information as part of the investigation,” the statement said.

“Cargill fully intends on co-operating with the OHS officer’s direction and will consider further recommendations from the committee, if any.”

Cargill said Occupational Health and Safety would be required by law to issue a stop-work order if the plant were found to be unsafe, and that hasn’t happened.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies