Cattle roam in a filed where there will be a potential feedlot near Pigeon Lake, Alta, on May 1.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

An Alberta politician says the province should give the public more opportunity to express concerns about a proposed cattle feedlot that many fear threatens a popular lake.

New Democrat environment critic Marlin Schmidt has written to United Conservative Environment Minister Jason Nixon asking him to reopen public comment on a plan to put a 4,000-head feedlot near Pigeon Lake, southwest of Edmonton.

Those concerned had only 20 days to submit their comments after the project was announced in March in the Pipestone Flyer, a small rural weekly.

Schmidt says that’s not enough notice or enough time for those who could be affected to do their research and submit thorough comments to the Natural Resources Conservation Board, which is to rule on the proposal.

He says moving too quickly on such projects damages public confidence in Alberta’s regulatory processes.

Many of the thousands of residents around the lake fear run-off from the operation will worsen its problems with algae blooms, which they have already spent millions of dollars to fight.

Schmidt says Nixon’s office hasn’t responded to his request.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.