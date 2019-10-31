 Skip to main content

Alberta

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Alberta nurses file bargaining complaint over proposed 3 per cent wage cut

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Travis Toews, Minister of Finance, speaks to the media in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The union for Alberta nurses has filed a complaint with the provincial labour relations board over a proposed three per cent wage cut.

The United Nurses of Alberta says the directive from the government to Alberta Health Services to change its position just before arbitrated wage talks is in bad faith.

The nurses are in a three-year contract with no salary increase in the first two years and a provision for arbitrated wage talks this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services had been pushing for another wage freeze in 2019, but changed that position to a three per cent cut following an announcement by Finance Minister Travis Toews this week that rollbacks are needed.

The union says that’s bad-faith bargaining because talks are supposed to be with Alberta Health Services, an arm’s-length body of government, and not the province.

The nurses say the government is overstepping its bounds and the original demand of a wage freeze should be put back on the table.

The United Nurses of Alberta represents more than 30,000 registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and other health-care workers.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter