 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta nurses union says rollback talk from province is a ‘powder keg’

Dean Bennett
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The United Nurses of Alberta represents 29,000 nurses.

The Associated Press

The head of the United Nurses of Alberta says she has not seen such regressive contract demands from the province since the strike year of 1988, and says some nurses are wondering if history is set for a repeat.

“The last time I saw the magnitude of rollbacks tabled by an employer with us was in fact the 1988 round of bargaining,” Heather Smith said in an interview.

“It’s kind of a powder keg.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s nursing pay, benefits and work rules are front and centre as Premier Jason Kenney’s government is eyeing sweeping reforms on health delivery, including fundamental changes to how nurses are paid and deployed.

Asked if strike is a possibility, Smith replied, “Any decision will be (up to the) rank and file, but I do know that it is a subject of a lot of conversations in workplaces.

“Certainly any time I meet with nurses that is a question that comes up: is this round of bargaining going to end in a strike?”

Alberta’s government and its nurses have been locking horns over issues at the contract table and over a benchmark report released last week that calls on Alberta to re-examine wages, benefits, staffing roles and ratios for nurses.

In the current round of bargaining which began last month, the UNA says the government is proposing no wage increases over the next four years along with reductions to overtime, holiday and premium pay. There would also be reductions in worker scheduling rights and benefits, including eliminating designated rest days for part-timers.

The UNA, which represents 29,000 nurses, has proposed two per cent wage hikes in each of the first two years along with other changes.

Last week, Health Minister Tyler Shandro released 57 recommendations made by Ernst & Young on ways to save money and make the health-delivery system more efficient.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services, the arm of government tasked with delivering front-line care, is to come back in mid-May with an implementation plan.

The report says registered nurses make on average just over $94,000 a year, about seven per cent more than the Canadian average, but by working extra shifts and with other premium pay can earn substantially more.

It found two-thirds of registered nurses are casual or part-time and that this high number, coupled with attendant pay and scheduling benefits, is not cost-effective and causes scheduling problems.

It says Alberta has higher nursing staffing levels than comparable jurisdictions and that highly skilled staff are being used in situations where lesser skilled staff would do, such as keeping watch on at-risk patients.

Smith says salaries across many professions in Alberta, not just nurses, are higher than average. She said there is work to do in areas like part-timers, but said it’s difficult to do when vacancies aren’t filled but the work still has to get done.

Shandro stressed much work remains.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to continue to have dialogues with our unions, especially the UNA,” Shandro told reporters Thursday.

“To the extent that any of these recommendations are brought up by either us or them at the negotiating table, I encourage everybody to be able to talk about these issues openly.

“I think at the end of the day we’re going to have an agreement that works in the best interests of patients.”

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said the government is “trying to carve out $600 million out of the system on the backs of nurses.”

“If you replace nurses with folks with lower levels of education and expertise, what is that going to mean? Lower quality of care. And that is exactly the thing that Jason Kenney (in the last election) promised Albertans that he would not impose on them,” she said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies