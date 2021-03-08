Alberta offers funds to pharma firms to develop, manufacture COVID-19 vaccines within province

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta offers funds to pharma firms to develop, manufacture COVID-19 vaccines within province

James Keller
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta is offering financial support to pharmaceutical companies to build vaccine manufacturing facilities in the province following its complaints about the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The government is seeking proposals for vaccine development and manufacturing, though its announcement on Monday included few details about what specifically the government is looking for, or what type or amount of financial support it plans to offer. Premier Jason Kenney has repeatedly criticized the federal government for delays in vaccine deliveries and said the provinces would look for its own suppliers.

At least two Alberta companies are working on COVID-19 vaccines, though the federal government has not signed purchase agreements with either of them, and neither are expected to be available before Ottawa’s target to give vaccines to everyone who wants one by the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Tracking Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans: A continuing guide

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Doug Schweitzer, the province’s Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, said it’s important to build domestic manufacturing capacity even if that doesn’t happen before the current mass vaccination campaign is finished. He also said it’s possible that more-contagious variants of the virus will require new vaccines or booster shots, which means the province can take steps now to ensure it has supply if that happens while also meeting demand elsewhere.

“There are still going to be billions of people around the world that are going to require vaccinations, so there’s a role to be played,” Mr. Schweitzer said in an interview.

“… And if there is a need for booster shots [to protect against variants], we want to make sure we avoid a situation of vaccine nationalism.”

Mr. Schweitzer said the type of support would depend on the proposals the government receives. He said the province hasn’t set a budget for its vaccine manufacturing program but it would come out of a combined $1.75-billion in contingency funds included in the recent provincial budget for COVID-19 response and economic recovery.

Proposals are due March 21.

Mr. Kenney has condemned the pace of the federal government’s vaccine program, particularly after significant delays in February meant Alberta effectively ran out of vaccines and had to suspend appointments.

Manitoba announced an agreement in February with Calgary-based Providence Therapeutics to purchase two million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and Mr. Kenney said his government was considering following suit.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal vaccine shipments are ramping up and the government now expects to offer all Albertan adults their first shots by the end of June after joining other provinces in waiting four months before giving people second doses of the vaccines.

Providence chief executive officer Brad Sorenson said he doesn’t expect Alberta or other provinces to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from his company for the coming year, in light of increasing shipments from already-approved manufacturers.

However, he said he expects the federal and provincial governments will be looking for booster shots that will guard against the variants, and he said the support announced by the province will help ensure his company will be ready.

“We’ve been trying to raise the awareness provincially and federally about the importance of having security of supply and having this industry supported in Canada,” he said.

Mr. Sorenson said his company would be helped if governments placed orders. He noted the U.S. government gave Moderna US$1-billion to fund its vaccine research and said it’s difficult for Canadian companies to compete without some level of support in this country.

John Lewis, CEO of Edmonton-based Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is also developing its own COVID-19 vaccine, said beyond the current pandemic and addressing potential variants, government funding would bolster the province’s capacity to produce other vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

Story continues below advertisement

“In Alberta, we have fantastic innovation, great academic centres,” Mr. Lewis said. “This is an opportunity for companies to innovate and also manufacture and commercialize vaccines and biotherapeutics.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies