Alberta offers funds to pharma firms to develop, manufacture COVID-19 vaccines within province

Alberta is offering financial support to pharmaceutical companies to build vaccine manufacturing facilities in the province following its complaints about the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The government is seeking proposals for vaccine development and manufacturing, though its announcement on Monday included few details about what specifically the government is looking for, or what type or amount of financial support it plans to offer. Premier Jason Kenney has repeatedly criticized the federal government for delays in vaccine deliveries and said the provinces would look for its own suppliers.

At least two Alberta companies are working on COVID-19 vaccines, though the federal government has not signed purchase agreements with either of them, and neither are expected to be available before Ottawa’s target to give vaccines to everyone who wants one by the fall.

Doug Schweitzer, the province’s Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, said it’s important to build domestic manufacturing capacity even if that doesn’t happen before the current mass vaccination campaign is finished. He also said it’s possible that more-contagious variants of the virus will require new vaccines or booster shots, which means the province can take steps now to ensure it has supply if that happens while also meeting demand elsewhere.

“There are still going to be billions of people around the world that are going to require vaccinations, so there’s a role to be played,” Mr. Schweitzer said in an interview.

“… And if there is a need for booster shots [to protect against variants], we want to make sure we avoid a situation of vaccine nationalism.”

Mr. Schweitzer said the type of support would depend on the proposals the government receives. He said the province hasn’t set a budget for its vaccine manufacturing program but it would come out of a combined $1.75-billion in contingency funds included in the recent provincial budget for COVID-19 response and economic recovery.

Proposals are due March 21.

Mr. Kenney has condemned the pace of the federal government’s vaccine program, particularly after significant delays in February meant Alberta effectively ran out of vaccines and had to suspend appointments.

Manitoba announced an agreement in February with Calgary-based Providence Therapeutics to purchase two million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and Mr. Kenney said his government was considering following suit.

Federal vaccine shipments are ramping up and the government now expects to offer all Albertan adults their first shots by the end of June after joining other provinces in waiting four months before giving people second doses of the vaccines.

Providence chief executive officer Brad Sorenson said he doesn’t expect Alberta or other provinces to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from his company for the coming year, in light of increasing shipments from already-approved manufacturers.

However, he said he expects the federal and provincial governments will be looking for booster shots that will guard against the variants, and he said the support announced by the province will help ensure his company will be ready.

“We’ve been trying to raise the awareness provincially and federally about the importance of having security of supply and having this industry supported in Canada,” he said.

Mr. Sorenson said his company would be helped if governments placed orders. He noted the U.S. government gave Moderna US$1-billion to fund its vaccine research and said it’s difficult for Canadian companies to compete without some level of support in this country.

John Lewis, CEO of Edmonton-based Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is also developing its own COVID-19 vaccine, said beyond the current pandemic and addressing potential variants, government funding would bolster the province’s capacity to produce other vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

“In Alberta, we have fantastic innovation, great academic centres,” Mr. Lewis said. “This is an opportunity for companies to innovate and also manufacture and commercialize vaccines and biotherapeutics.”

