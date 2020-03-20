 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta oil sands worker awaiting coronavirus test results after spending night at Civeo’s Borealis Lodge

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
CALGARY
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A worker at an oil sands camp north of Fort McMurray, Alta., is awaiting results of a COVID-19 test after spending a night at Borealis Lodge, operated by U.S-based Civeo Corp.

Companies associated with camps and lodges for oil sands workers have ratcheted up efforts to keep the novel coronavirus away from the crowded living quarters. Measures range from developing software that flags people who may be at risk before they board flights to remote facilities – as is the case at Borealis Lodge – to ending self-serve buffets in cafeterias.

In an e-mailed statement from Civeo spokesman Regan Nielsen on Friday, the company said the person showed no symptoms when they were screened upon arrival at the camp on Wednesday. Symptoms started the next morning, and the worker was taken to a Fort McMurray hospital by ambulance. They are now at home in self-isolation waiting for the test results.

Story continues below advertisement

The person’s room was placed under quarantine, and an investigation determined the guest spent less than 12 hours on location, most of which was overnight in their quarters. Civeo then completed a thorough cleaning of any place the person was believed to have spent time.

The company said it is controlling access to the lodge’s common areas and practising social distancing. On Thursday, it notified all guests and staff at Borealis Lodge about the suspected COVID-19 case.

Tom McMillan of Alberta Health Services (AHS) said just because someone is tested for COVID-19 doesn’t mean they have the virus.

“We are conducting thousands of tests, and the overwhelming majority come back negative,” he told The Globe and Mail.

“If someone were to test positive, AHS would take immediate action to isolate them and anyone believed to be exposed, and protect the public health.”

The lodge, primarily for Suncor Base Camp workers, is about 22 kilometres north of Fort McMurray. It has more than 1,500 rooms, a gym and recreation rooms, according to the Civeo website.

Thousands of people who work in the oil sands live in camps and lodges in Northern Alberta, rotating in and out on private flights. Communal living defines the camps. Workers share bedrooms, washrooms, and elbow space in lunchrooms. The camps, as a result, are potential hot-spots for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies