Alberta

Alberta opens more shops in Calgary, Brooks amid COVID-19 recovery relaunch

Calgary, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney makes his way to the chamber as the Alberta Legislature sits through the weekend to pass a series of emergency bills, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Restaurants, barber shops and hair salons in Calgary and Brooks now have the official go-ahead to reopen their doors on Monday.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Restaurants, barber shops and hair salons in Calgary and Brooks now have the official go-ahead to reopen their doors on Monday.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says declining COVID-19 case trends in those two cities, which had experienced the highest levels of infections, make the reopening safe.

Those shops were allowed to open last week in the rest of Alberta, but the government wanted to see progress in Calgary and Brooks before giving them the green light there.

Retailers and daycares were allowed to open provincewide last week.

This is the first phase of Alberta’s strategy to reopen its economy after flattening the curve on the pandemic.

Alberta has 926 active cases, with 59 people in hospital, and its per capita testing rates among the highest in the world.

Kenney says if the numbers continue to stay flat or decline, the next phase of reopening movie theatres, spas and other personal care services will proceed as planned on June 19.

