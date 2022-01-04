Alberta’s Opposition NDP is calling on the province to provide better COVID-19 supports for students when they return to class.

NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman says Premier Jason Kenney’s government must provide more information on infection rates so school staff have a better idea of what they’re facing.

Hoffman also says the more effective N-95 masks must also be made available to staff and students, along with high- efficiency air filters for schools to reduce airborne spread of the Omicron variant.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced last week that in-person classes for kindergarten to Grade 12 students would be delayed until Jan. 10.

She said the longer break would allow school authorities to plan for a successful startup.

Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 cases later today.

