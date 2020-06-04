 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta Opposition calls on government to consult on provincial parks

Colette Derworiz
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Marlin Schmidt was joined at his online news conference by Gabriella Peter and Wendy Urquhart, two Albertans who are concerned about the government’s plans for the parks system.

The Canadian Press

The Alberta Opposition is calling on the government to hold virtual public hearings on a plan to remove dozens of parks and recreation sites from the provincial system.

NDP environment critic Marlin Schmidt says the United Conservative government should hold off on making any changes until those hearings are complete.

“These parks are a treasure to Albertans,” he said at an online news conference.

Story continues below advertisement

“They form an important part of our natural heritage and they exist for the public good. But, most importantly, they belong to all Albertans and should exist for everyone to enjoy.”

Environment Minister Jason Nixon said in an email Thursday that the NDP is trying to score cheap political points.

“Alberta parks are not for sale,” he said. “All Crown land associated with these areas will remain protected and accessible to Albertans.”

Nixon has previously said the government plans to fully or partially close 20 provincial parks and hand off another 164 to third-party managers. Sites for which no manager can be found will lose park status and revert to general Crown land, which can be sold.

That’s about 16,000 hectares – small compared with the province’s total park system, but one-third the number of sites the province manages. Budget documents suggest the move would save about $5 million.

The plan has raised major concerns, with one online petition getting more than 52,000 signatures.

Schmidt was joined at his online news conference by Gabriella Peter and Wendy Urquhart, two Albertans who are concerned about the government’s plans for the parks system.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love Alberta parks,” Peter said. “Something I really love about our parks is that there is something there for everyone.”

She said she worries about how the plan will affect both recreation and conservation.

“I am very concerned about the lack of public consultation on this issue, because this is something that affects so many Albertans as well as our natural landscapes and wildlife.”

Peter said the closure or removal of parks will not only affect the parks on the list, but it will make the remaining parks in the province busier.

Urquhart, who’s from Lethbridge, said it’s already tough to get a camping reservation at provincial parks this summer with Albertans staying closer to home due to COVID-19 and restrictions related to the pandemic limiting campgrounds at half capacity.

“Add to that 20 closures of parks, either fully or partially, and then another 164 which will be sold off to third parties – this just simply doesn’t make sense right now for Albertans,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies