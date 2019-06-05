Alberta Opposition raises concerns move to overhaul School Act puts LGBTQ children at risk

Alberta is overhauling its framework rules for grade-school education for the first time in a generation, but the Opposition NDP says it’s just a cover to out gay kids and expose them to harm.
The legislation, introduced today by Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, will replace Alberta’s 31-year-old School Act and govern everything from school attendance to district boundaries and trustee voting.
It will also expand specialized charter schools.
The bill, however, does not include existing legal protections passed by the former NDP government surrounding gay-straight alliances in schools.
Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says the bill dilutes the rules to allow schools to drag their heels on setting up GSAs and also gives them the opportunity to inform parents if their child joins one.
LaGrange says the bill still has the strongest GSA protections in Canada and that the province is committed to an inclusive, non-bullying environment in all schools.