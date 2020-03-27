 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta orders restaurants, 'close-contact businesses’ closed to slow spread of coronavirus

Kelly Cryderman
CALGARY
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Premier Jason Kenney, seen here in Edmonton on March 20, 2020, said the decision wasn’t made lightly, and he understands it will result in more economic pain.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta is forcing many of the province’s storefront businesses to shutter their doors to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The types of businesses that have to close include “close-contact businesses,” such as hair salons, tattoo and piercing studios. Dine-in restaurants are also affected – although take-out and delivery are still allowed – along with many types of retailers. Also included on the list are non-emergency and non-critical health services including dentistry, physiotherapy, massage, podiatry, chiropractic and optometry services.

The new order took immediate effect following an announcement late Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Jason Kenney said the decision wasn’t made lightly, and he understands it will result in more economic pain. “But the more we comply with rules like these, being recommended by our public-health experts, the faster we can get through all of this and restart our economy.”

The Alberta government also introduced new measures to limit group gatherings – including weddings, funerals and religious celebrations – to 15 people, from the previous 50-person limit.

The move from the western province follows similar steps from Ontario and Quebec, which made declarations for the mandatory closure of “non-essential” workplaces at the beginning of the week.

Alberta did not use the same “non-essential” wording as those two provinces, and the order doesn’t appear to be as far-reaching. Alberta instead provided a specific list of businesses that have to close.

In Alberta, workplaces that have not been ordered to close can continue to have more than 15 workers on a worksite, as long as those businesses maintain public-health measures, including two-metre social distancing, hygiene enforcement and processes that ensure that any person who is ill does not attend these spaces.

Any business not following the new public-health order will be subject to a fine of up to $100,000 for a first offence, and up to $500,000 for a subsequent offence. The government is asking anyone who sees businesses violating these orders to submit a complaint.

The government also introduced new COVID-19 specific protection for renters, saying effective immediately, there can be no rent increases, even those previously planned, and no evictions for non-payment of rent or utilities – even for those who haven’t been able to pay their rent for several months.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said it’s asking landlords and tenants to work together to develop payment plans while the state of public-health emergency is in effect.

Alberta also announced Friday it’s closing vehicle access to all provincial parks and provincial recreation areas, to further prevent large group gatherings.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies