Alberta outbreak of Brazilian COVID-19 variant linked to three workplaces

Alberta’s top doctor says an outbreak of the COVID-19 variant first found in Brazil appears to be linked to a large employer with multiple sites across Western Canada.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw says on Twitter that it’s believed it started with a traveller returning to Alberta from out of province.

She says the spread has been confined to three work sites in the central and north zones in which employees travelled between locations.

Some 26 cases have been linked to those sites and to household contacts.

Hinshaw says so far three of those infections are confirmed to be the Brazilian variant but adds that’s likely to increase as more results come in.

She says there has also been an outbreak of five cases at a Calgary zone workplace, one of which has been linked to the Brazilian variant.

