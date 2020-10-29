 Skip to main content

Alberta panel recommends collaborative no-fault auto insurance model

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Travis Toews, Minister of Finance in Calgary, Sept. 3, 2019.

The Canadian Press

A panel is recommending Alberta restructure automobile insurance by abandoning costly court fights and moving to a collaborative no-fault model.

Chairman Chris Daniel says the change is needed to keep the insurance system sustainable while providing fair and timely compensation to those hurt in automobile collisions.

The panel was struck last December to recommend solutions to a steep rise in auto insurance premiums.

The panel says the main reason for increased costs is higher injury payouts characterized by adversarial courtroom conflict, fault-finding, delays, and duelling experts.

The panel’s proposal does not focus on blame and penalties, but rather on getting faster care and compensation for injured parties through arm’s-length adjudication and set benefits.

Finance Minister Travis Toews says he will strike another panel to hear from industry representatives and Albertans about moving to a no-fault model.

