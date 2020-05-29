 Skip to main content
Alberta

Alberta partners with fast-food chains to offer free non-medical masks at drive-thrus

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro holds a package of four non-medical masks that will be available to Albertans to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Calgary, on May 29, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta plans to distribute 20 million non-medical masks for free at hundreds of drive-thru fast-food restaurants.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says it’s one more way to keep Albertans safe as the economy reopens after shutdowns forced by COVID-19.

Shandro says starting in early June, customers will be able to use drive-thru lanes at McDonald’s, A&W and Tim Hortons to pick up three-layer non-medical masks.

They will come in packages of four and be handed out one package per person.

The participating fast-food chains have about 600 drive-thrus in the province, and Shandro says the government is working on alternative deliveries in remote areas that don’t have that option.

Shandro says 95 per cent of Albertans live within 10 kilometres of a drive-thru.

