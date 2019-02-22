 Skip to main content

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel must wait to learn if he can run in provincial election

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel must wait to learn if he can run in provincial election

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel must wait until next week to learn whether he can run in the upcoming provincial election.

The former Edmonton mayor and Progressive Conservative cabinet minister was disqualified three weeks ago from running for failing to file nomination expense documents on time.

Mandel is challenging the Elections Alberta decision in Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench.

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel, speaks during a press conference in Edmonton on Feb. 9, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

He has argued that the deadline rules surrounding his nomination finances were unclear, and that he missed the deadline because his chief financial officer was ill.

The judge has reserved her decision in the case until next week.

Premier Rachel Notley can drop the writ at any time to begin the election campaign.

