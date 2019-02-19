Alberta plans to lease 4,400 rail cars to ship crude amid low oil prices, lack of new pipeline capacity

The Alberta government announced plans Tuesday to lease 4,400 rail cars to ship crude as the province continues to struggle with low oil prices and a lack of new pipeline capacity.

Premier Rachel Notley outlined the province’s plans to take a direct role in oil shipments, originally announced last fall as the value for Alberta crude plunged to historic lows when compared to prices in the United States. She said the province will spend $3.7-billion on leasing and transportation services, for which it expects to make a profit of $2.2-billion through oil sales, revenues and taxes.

The crude-by-rail program is part of a series of measures designed to increase the price and market for Alberta oil. The province imposed oil production limits on Jan. 1 and is handing out out billions in grants and loan guarantees to expand upgrading and refining.

Story continues below advertisement

“Each and every Albertan owns our energy resources and deserves to get top dollar for them," Ms. Notley said in a statement.

The first rail cars leased by the province are expected to be in service by July, with the entire compliment in service by 2020. The government expects the rail cars to ship 120,000 barrels a day.

The Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission will purchase oil from producers that already have access to rail loading facilities, and then market that oil to customers in the United States and in international markets. The commission has yet to sign any of those contracts so it’s not yet clear where the oil will come from or where it will go.

Crude rail shipments reached record levels last fall largely due to pipeline constraints, but they have fallen since the beginning of the year as the production cuts drove the price differential compared with West Texas Intermediate down to roughly US$10 a barrel. Several large producers have said that price differential has made shipping rail uneconomical, with Imperial Oil saying it would not ship any crude by rail in February.

Ms. Notley has acknowledged that the differential will need to widen to make crude-by-rail, including the province’s own shipments, profitable.

About three-quarters of the cars will meet increased safety specifications, known as DOT-117J, put in place following the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster in 2013. The remaining cars will be retrofitted to meet those standards.