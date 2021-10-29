A report says it would cost Alberta hundreds of millions of dollars more to set up and run a provincial police force, but that it could ultimately provide more cost-effective law enforcement.

The report says it costs Alberta about $500 million a year right now to pay for the RCMP.

The federal government chips in $170 million.

The report says if Alberta decided to go it alone, it would cost about $735 million each year on top of $366 million in startup costs.

The PricewaterhouseCoopers report says shared cost savings and other initiatives would ultimately allow for more front-line officers to be hired.

Premier Jason Kenney’s government says it will consult the public on whether to proceed.

If Alberta moved to its own force, the transition would take up to six years to complete.

