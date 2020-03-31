Alberta politicians return to legislature to pass emergency bills amid COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta politicians are heading back into the legislature to pass emergency bills and set new rules on their own social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Government House Leader Jason Nixon says he and the Opposition NDP have agreed to reduce their numbers proportionately so there are just 20 members in the house during debate.

A minimum of 20 members, including the Speaker, are required in the house at any one time to keep quorum.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s chief medical officer has already ordered that public gatherings have no more than 15 people, but all 87 members can sit in the legislature because the house is deemed an essential service.

Nixon says, despite the exemption, it’s better to socially distance if possible and that the ratio will be 14 United Conservative members to six for the NDP.

Nixon says over the next two days the government will debate bills to enforce announcements already made on stiffer penalties for breaching public health rules, on protections for renters and on rules to help reclaim more orphan wells.

Alberta's chief medical officer says there have been five COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours in the province. Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the total number of deaths in Alberta so far is eight, with a total of 690 cases. She says of the five deaths reported today, two of them were at long-term care facilities. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.