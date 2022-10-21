Alberta Premier Danielle Smith holds her first press conference in Edmonton on Oct. 11, 2022.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Most of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s leadership rivals have landed positions in her cabinet, which includes new ministers for energy and public safety while health, justice and education remain untouched.

Ms. Smith was sworn in as Premier last week after winning the United Conservative Party leadership election to replace Jason Kenney, who resigned amid internal party fighting and anger over COVID-19 public health restrictions. Ms. Smith announced her cabinet in a news release on Friday, ahead of the UCP annual general meeting over the weekend and a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Monday.

The Premier had indicated her cabinet would be weighted toward rural areas and she would be willing to lose seats in the urban stronghold to maintain dominance in rural Alberta come the next general election. The 24 cabinet ministers announced Friday are split almost evenly between MLAs from the province’s two largest cities and those elected in smaller or rural communities.

While some key members of Ms. Smith’s cabinet include names closely aligned with Mr. Kenney, such as Travis Toews in finance and Tyler Shandro in health, she also removed two of Mr. Kenney’s key lieutenants – Jason Nixon and Ric McIver.

Mr. Toews, who was Ms. Smith’s main opponent in the leadership race, will return to his role as finance minister. She kept in place Jason Copping in health, Adriana Lagrange in education and Mr. Shandro in justice. Sonya Savage, a former Enbridge Inc. executive who was Mr. Kenney’s energy minister for his entire time in office, is will become minister of environment and protected areas.

Peter Guthrie, who was one of the first UCP MLAs to endorse Ms. Smith and served as caucus liaison on her transition team, is replacing Ms. Savage in energy. His appointment to one of the most important cabinet posts in Alberta comes after his vocal opposition to Mr. Kenney, who he accused of personal attacks, dividing the party and intimidating opponents.

Mr. Guthrie, a former chemical engineer in the pulp and paper sector, comes to the energy file with no direct oil and gas industry experience, though he had fossil fuel wells on his property when he and his wife were farming and ranching near Consort, Alta.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, he acknowledged getting up to speed on his ministry will “absolutely” be a steep learning curve. And he said he will rely on Ms. Savage for her advice, particularly when it comes to relationships with Ottawa.

Kaycee Madu and Nathan Neudorf – who also endorsed Ms. Smith as leader – have been named as deputy premiers.

Leela Aheer is the only leadership challenger who was not appointed to cabinet. Third-place contender Brian Jean will become minister of jobs economy and northern development, while Rebecca Schulz takes over municipal affairs. Rajan Sawhney goes to immigration and multiculturalism. Todd Loewen, who was kicked out of UCP caucus under Mr. Kenney after criticizing COVID-19 restrictions, will become minister of forestry, parks and tourism.

“I am thrilled to being working with this strong, determined, united group of MLAs. Alberta’s future is bright – but there’s a lot of work to be done,” said Ms. Smith in a statement.

“Our team will work every day to gain your trust, make bold changes and continue to build the most innovative, entrepreneurial and welcoming province in the world.”

Lori Williams, a political scientist at Mount Royal University, said Ms. Smith is signalling unity and continuity with the new executive: unity in keeping Kenney loyalists in certain positions, and continuity by maintaining some controversial postings, such as Ms. Lagrange, who has come under harsh criticism for Alberta’s updated K-6 curriculum.

At the same time, Prof. Williams said, the Premier is also indicating a new direction for the government in platforming more dissident voices in the party, such as Mr. Loewen and Devin Dreeshen, who was connected to Donald Trump’s 2016 U.S. presidential campaign and resigned from cabinet following allegations of heavy drinking.

Mr. Dreeshen has been appointed minister of transportation and economic corridors.

Prof. Williams noted that one-sixth of the cabinet is comprised of women and there is little racial diversity.

Mike Ellis has been promoted to minister of public safety from associate minister of mental health and addictions, where he lead the province’s recovery-focused approach to the drug poisoning crisis. The former Calgary police officer said Ms. Smith has not given him a mandate to create a provincial police force, but he will be “laying the foundation” for one.

Ms. Smith later clarified, during an interview with the Western Standard on Friday, that Mr. Shandro will continue to work on the transition to a provincial police force and Mr. Ellis will take over when “issues with the RCMP contract” are resolved.

Mr. Kenney was keen on creating a made-in-Alberta police force. In August, the UCP released a report that detailed its plans, which would include adding hundreds of front-line police officers to small detachments across the province.

The full cabinet includes: