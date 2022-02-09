Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks during a news conference in Calgary, on Feb. 8.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has apologized for comparing the stigma of being unvaccinated for COVID-19 to the plight of HIV-AIDS patients in the 1980s.

In a post on Twitter, Kenney calls it an inappropriate analogy.

Kenney told a news conference yesterday it’s wrong to judge and stigmatize people who have decided not to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

He compared it to attitudes decades ago when some people wanted HIV-AIDS patients isolated for health protection of others.

Kenney has a personal tie to the issue, fighting in San Francisco in the 1980s to overturn a law extending hospital visitation rights to gay couples – a move aimed at preventing people from visiting their dying partners.

The Opposition NDP calls Kenney’s comparison despicable and says Kenney has no credibility passing himself off as a human rights defender.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.