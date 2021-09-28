Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to speak as COVID-19 cases continue to soar in province

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to speak to reporters later today as COVID-19 continues to surge in the province, pushing intensive care wards to the breaking point. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was to speak Tuesday as he faced growing calls for a lockdown to stall soaring cases of COVID-19 that are pushing hospitals to the breaking point.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, said the federal government is ready to help with a renewed economic shutdown as necessary.

“If Alberta were to take further steps and go into a lockdown, federal supports for businesses, for individuals, would kick back in. And we’d make sure we were there to support people,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our officials at multiple levels have been reaching out to Alberta and to Saskatchewan to offer any and all help from Canadian Red Cross to military to extra equipment to airlifting in nurses and doctors from other jurisdictions who have offered.

“I hope to be speaking with Premier Kenney tomorrow and Premier (Scott) Moe soon as well to again reiterate our commitment to being there to support the people of Alberta and Saskatchewan who are facing an extraordinarily difficult, heartbreaking situation right now.”

Kenney, in a weekend radio interview, rejected the idea of a lockdown.

He said it would not be fair to the 83 per cent of eligible Albertans who have stepped up to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Alberta’s hospitals are dealing with a crisis situation of severe patient overcrowding due to COVID-19. Alberta has more than 21,000 active cases, dwarfing totals in other provinces.

The surge overwhelmed the capacity of 173 intensive care beds weeks ago, forcing the province to create ad hoc spaces and reassign staff. That, in turn, has led to the cancellation of thousands of non-urgent surgeries.

Doctors are being briefed on how to decide who gets life-saving care and who doesn’t when resources run out. The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association has said some critical care patients are not being put on ventilators because there is not enough staff.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 318 people in intensive care Tuesday, most of them stricken with COVID-19. About 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients in critical care are either partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.

Almost two weeks ago, Kenney announced new measures – including some gathering restrictions and a type of vaccine passport – to try to slow down the spread and give more people an incentive to get vaccinated.

Case numbers, however, have continued to average well over a thousand a day, with about 1,700 new cases reported each day over the weekend.

The Alberta Medical Association and infectious disease specialists have said the only solution is an immediate lockdown, shutting down schools, businesses and attendance at sports events, and fully compensating those affected.

Kenney has faced criticism from doctors, the public and even members of his own United Conservative Party and caucus for his handling of the crisis.

His government has been slow to react to rising numbers in each of the last three waves of the pandemic, as Kenney has scrambled to balance public health with keeping the provincial economy going.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney lifted almost all health restrictions July 1, then failed to act throughout the summer as cases and hospitalizations spiralled.

Kenney said he didn’t impose restrictions in the summer because he didn’t think COVID-weary Albertans would follow them.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.