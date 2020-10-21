 Skip to main content
Alberta

Alberta Premier Kenney in isolation after cabinet minister tests positive for COVID-19

James Keller
CALGARY
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at an event in Ottawa on December 9, 2019.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and several members of his caucus are in self-isolation after one of his cabinet ministers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Premier’s deputy press secretary, Harrison Fleming, said in an e-mail that Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard received a positive test on Wednesday. She had already been isolating after learning that a close contact had COVID-19.

Mr. Kenney, Transportation Minister Ric McIver and three United Conservative Party MLAs, all of whom had close contact with Ms. Allard, are isolating, the e-mail said.

“Despite not showing any symptoms, the Premier is currently being tested out of an abundance of caution,” said Mr. Fleming.

Mr. Fleming said Ms. Allard was not symptomatic last week, when she appeared at an event in Airdrie, north of Calgary, with Mr. Kenney and Mr. McIver to announce funding for a highway interchange. Mr. Fleming said that was the last time Mr. Kenney saw Ms. Allard in person.

Ms. Allard went into isolation herself over the weekend after learning a close contact of hers tested positive.

While awaiting her own test, she appeared virtually at a news conference about property taxes for oil and gas companies on Monday of this week. At the time, she said she was “adhering to the recommendations and guidelines from the Chief Medical Officer of Health."

Ms. Allard is at home with mild symptoms, said Mr. Fleming. The other MLAs in isolation are Angela Pitt, Peter Guthrie and Nathan Neudorf.

Several Canadian politicians have been infected with COVID-19, including federal Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.

Alberta is among several provinces across Canada seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections. The province added 406 new cases on Tuesday, setting a record for new daily infections.

Across the province, there are 3,372 active cases. Of those, 113 people are in hospital, with 16 patients in intensive care. Three more people have died, bringing the pandemic’s death toll to 296.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer, Deena Hinshaw, announced new measures for Edmonton this month because of a worrying increase in infections in the provincial capital. Those measures, which are voluntary, include limiting gatherings to 15 people and asking people to limit the cohorts of other people they come into contact with.

With reports from Kelly Cryderman and Carrie Tait

