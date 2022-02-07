Skip to main content
Edmonton
The Canadian Press

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says Premier Jason Kenney and the United Conservative government are too often willing to sacrifice principles for short-term votes and support.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s Opposition Leader says Premier Jason Kenney is treating illegal blockaders with kid gloves to curry favour with them and their supporters at a crucial upcoming party leadership vote.

Rachel Notley says it’s indicative of a premier and a United Conservative government too often willing to sacrifice principles for short-term votes and support.

Notley made the comments as protesters against vaccine mandates, in trucks and other vehicles, continued a week-long demonstration at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

Sympathy vehicle-driven protests in Calgary and Edmonton that began on the weekend have subjected residents to traffic tie ups and honking horns while some businesses have been forced to close early.

A week after saying the health rules would probably be in place until the end of March, Kenney now says he’ll announce a timeline this week to end health restrictions earlier, starting with the vaccine passport.

Notley says this accelerated timeline is due to protesters putting the squeeze on a premier facing low poll numbers, a restive party, and a potentially fractious leadership review in just over two months.

