Premier Danielle Smith says she’s concerned Alberta’s health-care delivery agency is being pulled in too many directions.

Smith says she has asked Health Minister Adriana LaGrange to revamp the structure of Alberta Health Services, better known as AHS, to make it more responsive to regional needs.

She says LaGrange will also look at whether AHS still needs to be in charge of non-acute functions such as midwifery, primary care staffing and continuing care.

Smith says she wants a more decentralized model with more decision-making authority at the regional and local levels.

Alberta finished centralizing its health system 15 years ago to create AHS, but Smith says the contemplated changes would not turn back the clock to a completely decentralized model.

She says there is still a role to play for AHS, but too many decisions are being made in the head office and front-line care in some regions is suffering as a result.