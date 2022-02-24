Syncrude's oil sands operation near Fort McMurray, Alta., in a file photo from May 23, 2006Todd Korol/Reuters

Alberta expects to post a surplus in the next fiscal year, barrelling back into the black for the first time in eight years as it forecasts record royalty payments from the oil sands.

High oil prices have propelled a sharp financial turnaround in Alberta, and the government’s budget, released Thursday, predicts surpluses over the next three years. Alberta’s revenue will outpace expenses by $511-million in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. A year ago, the government projected a $10.98-billion deficit in 2022-2023.

Premier Jason Kenney staked his political reputation on reviving Alberta’s struggling economy and cleaning up its books. Sluggish oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic jeopardized those goals, but his government is now projecting a balanced budget on the strength of surging energy prices and continued spending restraint. New Brunswick is the only other province expected to balance its books in the forthcoming fiscal year.

Highlights from Alberta’s latest budget announcement

Travis Toews, the Minister of Finance, acknowledged energy’s roll in Alberta’s fortunes, but insisted deficits would have lingered if not for United Conservative Party’s commitment to cutting costs.

“There’s no doubt rising energy prices have certainly improved the balance sheet and the bottom line,” Mr. Toews told reporters prior to tabling the budget in the legislature. “But we’ve been focused as a government over the last three years on managing what we can manage.”

Under the UCP, Alberta increased its annual operating spending by less than half a per cent per year over the last three years, compared to 4 per cent annual growth in the preceding years, Mr. Toews said. He said the province has successfully brought Alberta’s per capita spending in line with provinces like Ontario and British Columbia.

“That fiscal discipline is really positioning the province to be much more fiscally sustainable,” he said.

Alberta intends to spend $62.1-billion and collect $62.6-billion in revenue in fiscal 2022-2023, according to the budget.

Alberta’s non-renewable resource revenues are expected to hit $13.8-billion in 2022-23, the second-highest level ever recorded in the province.

Alberta’s bitumen revenues alone are forecast to climb northwards of $10.3-billion in 2022-23. That’s a huge spike from the $2-billion in bitumen revenues in 2020-21, when economic activity and travel all but ceased due to the pandemic, scuttling oil demand and crippling prices.

The government said revenues are being driven by high oil and natural gas prices, bitumen royalties and growth in production.

However, the forecast assumes prices will begin to decline in the next year, bringing conventional crude oil and natural gas royalties on par or slightly lower relative to 2021-22. By 2024-25, the province expects resource revenue to drop to around $10.9-billion, as the global supply-demand imbalance resolves and prices decrease.

Alberta is sticking with what Mr. Toews called “credible but cautious energy projections” for the coming year.

Provincial estimates released Thursday have West Texas Intermediate (North America’s benchmark oil price) averaging US$74 per barrel in 2021-22, falling to US$70 in 2022-23 and US$66.50 by 2024-25.

Mr. Toews said Thursday that the “naked aggression that Russia is showing towards Ukraine” is adding a risk premium to the energy sector, but he added that, as with all commodities, oil and gas prices will continue to rise and fall.

“We’ve seen great volatility in the last year and a half, incredible volatility,” he said. “That’s why we’re ensuring that we’re delivering government services most cost-effectively, being informed by our fiscal anchors.

Alberta will also set aside $149-million for carbon capture, utilization and storage projects in 2022-23. The government expects to increase that amount to $227-million in 2023-24 and $305-million the year after.

“That’s going to be an important part of our emissions reduction strategy in the energy industry,” Mr. Toews said.

Alberta earmarked $23.6-billion for the department of health in 2022-2023 and set the COVID-19 contingency fund at $750-million. Mr. Toews conceded spending on health care will not keep pace with inflation, but argued the increase to baseline funding, combined with government’s effort to deliver services more efficiently, translates to “better service and more cost-effective use of taxpayer dollars.”

The government intends to draw from the $750-million COVID-19 contingency fund to address the surgical backlog in the province. Alberta’s surgical waiting list was exacerbated during the pandemic, when the province halted non-emergency operations in order to secure the equipment and staff necessary to care for COVID-19 patients that were clogging intensive care units.

Mr. Kenney has repeatedly said he wants Alberta to direct more surgical traffic to private surgical facilities, although those procedures would be covered by the public system. However, the government on Thursday insisted the money set aside in the 2022-2023 budget to reduce the backlog would not go to chartered facilities. Instead, that cash will be directed toward expanding Alberta Health Services’ facilities over the next three years and covering the costs of executing the surgeries.

