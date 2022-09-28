Chief Judge of the Provincial Court Derek Redman, releases the new Indigenous Justice Strategy in Edmonton, on Sept. 28.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s provincial court has unveiled a new Indigenous justice strategy after two years of discussions with First Nations and Metis leaders, as well as legal groups.

The plan, unveiled by Chief Judge Derek Redman today, includes 20 concrete measures the court aims to take to better serve Indigenous people.

A summary of the strategy says it includes ensuring that judges and staff have a comprehensive understanding of Indigenous history, heritage and laws, as well as establishing Indigenous cultural practices in courthouses and courtrooms.

It says meetings are to be held annually between court leadership, leaders of Treaties 6, 7 and 8 and leaders of the Metis Nation of Alberta and Metis settlements to maintain relationships and address the community’s needs.

The announcement comes two days before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Redman, who was appointed to Chief Judge in 2020, is from Lethbridge, Alta., and has been practising law since the early ‘80s.