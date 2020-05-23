 Skip to main content
Alberta RCMP charge four with first-degree murder in 2019 death of Athabasca woman

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Alberta RCMP have charged four people with first-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old Athabasca woman.

Nature Duperron was seen in Edmonton during the first week of April 2019 and was reported missing by her family about a week later.

Hinton RCMP say her remains were found in Yellowhead County west of Edmonton in May 2019.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit says it believes she was killed somewhere between Edmonton and Hinton.

The suspects include Tyra Muskego, Buddy Rae Underwood, Grayson Eashappie and Kala Leigh Bajusz.

They are also each charged with kidnapping and robbery.

“We worked very long and hard on this investigation,” RCMP Const. Deanna Fontaine said Friday.

RCMP say they are not looking for any other suspects.

