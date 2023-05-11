An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in a shooting death on an Alberta First Nation northwest of Red Deer.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to O’Chiese First Nation on May 8 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 31-year-old Brett Roan.

RCMP are looking for 25-year-old Boyd Beaverbones, and believe he may be in the Sunchild/O’Chiese, Rocky Mountain House or Red Deer areas.

Beaverbones is described as 5-foot-10, with black hair and brown eyes and has a prosthetic left leg.

Authorities say he may be armed and dangerous, and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.