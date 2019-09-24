Alberta RCMP officer found guilty of breach of trust, not guilty of sexual assault

A central Alberta Mountie has been found guilty of breach of trust but not guilty of sexual assault with a weapon.

Const. Jason Tress was charged after a woman reported that the RCMP officer made comments about her breasts on May 1, 2016, while questioning her inside a Red Deer, Alta., apartment bedroom in regards to a domestic dispute.

The woman, who was 19 at the time, testified that she asked Tress multiple times to step aside so she could leave.

Story continues below advertisement

Queen’s Bench Justice David Gates ruled the officer’s actions were “somewhat predatory.”

He says the Mountie made highly offensive and inappropriate comments about the woman’s appearance.

The maximum sentence for breach of trust is five years in prison.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.