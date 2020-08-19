Alberta RCMP rolls out new online crime reporting tool

A new province-wide online crime reporting tool will help residents report non-urgent crimes without tying up emergency lines and resources.
The goal of the tool is to help ensure all crimes, no matter their severity, are reported to gather more accurate data and allow proper deployment of officers in areas they are needed the most.
“I think it’s got a really good ripple effect leading to more boots on the ground and more officers doing patrols,” said Drumheller RCMP Staff Sergeant Ed Bourque.
Staff Sgt. Bourque added the online reporting tool will help provide additional data of non-urgent crimes citizens may otherwise neglect to report. The data can then be used to incorporate additional “static and plainclothes” patrols in specific areas, which may then lead to the observation of a crime in-progress.
The reporting tool can also help streamline services by allowing officers and dispatchers to focus on high-priority emergency situations. Non-urgent crimes will receive follow up from the Call Back Unit (CBU) of the province’s K Division within five business days of the report.
The CBU was created to allow all non-urgent service calls to receive efficient investigation without unnecessarily tying up other resources. A number of Alberta communities, including Airdrie, Banff, and Red Deer have piloted the program since June 1, with a province-wide rollout of the program taking place on August 11.
According to an RCMP press release, the following crimes may be reported using the online tool:
Reports must also meet the following criteria in order to be eligible for online reporting:
Crimes can be reported online here.