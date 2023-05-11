Alberta RCMP are looking for a suspect accused of conspiracy to commit murder, and say he could be armed.

Three Hills RCMP say a woman reported that two men had come to her home the night of May 3.

Police say one of the men allegedly entered the residence, took the woman’s cellphone and said he was there to kill her.

The victim told police she was able to convince the men not to hurt her, and they left.

On May 10, Red Deer RCMP arrested 45-year-old Chrys Tremblay on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Chad Wickett, who is wanted on five charges including conspiracy to commit murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

RCMP say Wickett is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.