Alberta RCMP say they are investigating ‘undetermined death’ of newborn

Open this photo in gallery RCMP say in a news release they were called late Saturday morning about a sudden death at a home in Brooks, about 180 kilometres southeast of Calgary. (File photo) DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

RCMP in southern Alberta say their major crimes unit is investigating what they are calling the “undetermined death” of a newborn.

Police say in a news release they were called late Saturday morning about a sudden death at a home in Brooks, about 180 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

They say an autopsy was completed Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the say the cause of death is not expected to be provided by the Medical Examiner’s Office for an extended period of time.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

They say they will provide an update when new information is available.