RCMP are trying to determine how a man who turned up dead near Calgary ended up in the area.

Mounties in Airdrie responded to a suspicious death in Rocky View County, which is north of Calgary, on June 9.

An autopsy on June 13 has determined the death was a homicide.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Jaiteg Singh Waraich.

Police say he last lived in the San Francisco Bay area in California in fall 2022.

They are looking for friends or family in North America or anyone who has had contact with him in the year to help with their investigation.